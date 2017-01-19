FactSet and Axioma announce partnership

Robert Robie, FactSet

FactSet, the provider of integrated financial information and analytical applications, has announced that it has strengthened its relationship with Axioma, a provider of enterprise risk management, portfolio construction and risk and regulatory reporting solutions.

"As the market continues to look at new asset classes, and solutions providers consolidate, investment professionals need more powerful multi-asset class analytics, performance, and risk tools," said Robert Robie, Senior Vice President, Fixed Income Analytics, FactSet. "FactSet is committed to giving our clients options, and Axioma's risk models complement our multi-asset class analytics, performance, and risk solutions."

The strategic relationship includes making Axioma's linear fixed income and multi-asset class model available on FactSet and expands the multi-asset class risk models currently available through FactSet.