Automated Trader Update: Dazed and Confused
First Published 19th January 2017
Brexometer Index from StateStreet, Davos WEF app on Eikon. Blockchain: FINRA issues report, SWIFT launches global payments POC, Liquidity Alliance and DB create cross-border collateral transfer solution. Fintech Innovation Lab announces 20 startups, no move to Frankfurt says LSEG, Bats/CBOE merger approved, December SEF tracker available, BNP Paribas and Calypso in post trade partnership, ICE Endex approved as FBOT, OTAS launches Intraday Lingo. BNY Mellon, DTCC and BTIG announce appointments.
Not quite sure how to feel about the UK's exit from the EU? State Street has a Brexometer Index that might help. Meanwhile for the bigger picture Thomson Reuters launched a Davos WEF news and analysis app on Eikon.
Blockchain hit the news again: FINRA issued a blockchain report, and requests comment, SWIFT launched a Proof of Concept to explore blockchain as part of a global payments innovation initiative, and 'Liquidity Alliance' co-operated with Deutsche Börse to create a blockchain solution for cross-border collateral transfer.
Industry news
Fintech Innovation Lab London announced 20 startups.
LSEG rejected rumours of a post merger move to Germany.
Thomson Reuters completed its acquisition of REDI.
Bats stockholders approved its merger with the CBOE.
SEF Tracker December data is now available.
Products and Services
BNP Paribas and Calypso formed a post trade partnership.
ICE Endex received CFTC authorisation as a Foreign Board of Trade.
smartTrade announced its MiFID II solutions.
OTAS launched Intraday Lingo.
People in the news
BNY Mellon appointed Jeff McCarthy as CEO, ETFs.
DTCC named former AMF Director Derek West as GTR Chief Compliance Officer.
Michael Carley joined BTIG as Director of Fixed Income Credit.
Michael Osnato, Chief of Enforcement Division's Complex Financial Instruments Unit, resigned from the SEC.