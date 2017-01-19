Automated Trader Update: Dazed and Confused

Not quite sure how to feel about the UK's exit from the EU? State Street has a Brexometer Index that might help. Meanwhile for the bigger picture Thomson Reuters launched a Davos WEF news and analysis app on Eikon.

Blockchain hit the news again: FINRA issued a blockchain report, and requests comment, SWIFT launched a Proof of Concept to explore blockchain as part of a global payments innovation initiative, and 'Liquidity Alliance' co-operated with Deutsche Börse to create a blockchain solution for cross-border collateral transfer.

Industry news

Fintech Innovation Lab London announced 20 startups.

LSEG rejected rumours of a post merger move to Germany.

Thomson Reuters completed its acquisition of REDI.

Bats stockholders approved its merger with the CBOE.

SEF Tracker December data is now available.

Products and Services

BNP Paribas and Calypso formed a post trade partnership.

ICE Endex received CFTC authorisation as a Foreign Board of Trade.

smartTrade announced its MiFID II solutions.

OTAS launched Intraday Lingo.

People in the news

BNY Mellon appointed Jeff McCarthy as CEO, ETFs.

DTCC named former AMF Director Derek West as GTR Chief Compliance Officer.

Michael Carley joined BTIG as Director of Fixed Income Credit.

Michael Osnato, Chief of Enforcement Division's Complex Financial Instruments Unit, resigned from the SEC.