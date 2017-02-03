 Enforcement Director Aitan Goelman to leave CFTC 

Aitan Goelman, CFTC

Washington, DC - U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chairman Timothy Massad has announced that Division of Enforcement Director Aitan Goelman will leave the agency on February 3, 2017.

During Mr. Goelman's tenure, the Division filed hundreds of successful enforcement actions, for example, it brought groundbreaking cases under several of the new Dodd-Frank authorities, including the anti-spoofing provision, the new anti-manipulation authority in Rule 180.1, and the Commission's new authority over the swaps markets.

The Division brought the first-ever cases involving crypto-currency, through which the Commission found that crypto-currency did, under certain circumstances, qualify as a "commodity" under the Commodity Exchange Act (CEA).

Under Mr. Goelman, the Division imposed more than $7 billion in monetary sanctions against a wide array of defendants.

The Division also increased its cooperation with other federal, state, and foreign civil regulators and criminal authorities. This led to an increase in criminal prosecutions for CEA violations and high profile criminal matters like the successful prosecution of Nav Sarao for spoofing and manipulation.

Finally, under Mr. Goelman's leadership, the CFTC's Whistleblower Program has achieved a heightened profile and effectiveness. In 2016, the Commission awarded its first ever whistleblower award of more than $10 million.