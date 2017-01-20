SEC establishes supervisory cooperation arrangement with Hong Kong SFC

Paul Leder, SEC

Washington DC - The Securities and Exchange Commission has established a comprehensive arrangement with the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) as part of the SEC's long-term strategy to enhance the oversight of regulated entities that operate across national borders.

The new supervisory cooperation arrangement will augment the SEC's and the SFC's ability to share information about regulated entities that operate in the U.S. and Hong Kong, including investment advisers, broker-dealers, securities exchanges, market infrastructure providers, and credit rating agencies.

The new comprehensive arrangement expands upon the one from 1995 that was limited to investment management activities.

"By creating a formal channel for exchanging supervisory information with the SFC, this new arrangement will enhance the SEC's ability to supervise firms on a cross-border basis," said Paul Leder, Director of the SEC's Office of International Affairs.