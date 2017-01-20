FINRA names Gregory Dean as SVP, Government Affairs

Washington DC - The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) has named Gregory J. Dean as its Senior Vice President for the Office of Government Affairs. Mr. Dean will start at FINRA on January 30.

Mr. Dean comes to FINRA from the Royal Bank of Canada where he is currently Senior Director, Regulatory & Government Affairs. Before joining RBC in 2015, he served for more than 14 years in a variety of roles on Capitol Hill.

Robert W. Cook, FINRA President and CEO, said, "Greg's expertise and wide range of experience working in both houses of Congress, the federal government and the private sector make him uniquely qualified to lead the government affairs function at FINRA. And his experience working to promote small business will be exceptionally valuable in helping FINRA advance new initiatives in this area."