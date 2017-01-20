Bank of Cyprus Holdings lists on London Stock Exchange

Nikhil Rathi, London Stock Exchange

Bank of Cyprus Holdings (BOC Holdings) began trading on the Main Market as the banking group, with a €1.4 billion market capitalisation, completed its listing on the London Stock Exchange. The listing is expected to improve the liquidity of BOC Holdings' shares and lead to a broader base of investors.

Nikhil Rathi, CEO, London Stock Exchange said: "BOC Holdings' listing is a milestone for the company and for Cyprus. It demonstrates the Bank's strong recovery since the financial crisis and underlines London's ability to help the banking sector recapitalise itself for growth. Its choice of London highlights the City's ability to support access to funding for companies from around the world, reinforcing its status as a leading global listing venue and dynamic place to do business."