Thesys selected to provide Consolidated Audit Trail

New York - The consortium of Self-Regulatory Organizations responsible for developing and implementing the Consolidated Audit Trail (CAT) have selected Thesys Technologies as the CAT Plan Processor. Pending the execution of a Plan Processor Agreement between Thesys and CAT NMS, Thesys will be responsible for all aspects of building and maintaining the CAT on an ongoing basis.

The original list of ten Request For Proposal (RFP) responses was shortened to six in July of 2014, then to three in November 2015. The remaining three were:

FINRA

SunGard

Thesys

"After careful consideration following a thorough RFP process, a majority of the SROs have selected Thesys to deliver a solution for the CAT, and we're confident in Thesys's management, technology and resources to implement this important regulatory initiative," said the Operating Committee of CAT LLC.

Rule 613, adopted by the SEC in July 2012, requires the national securities exchanges and FINRA to submit to the SEC an NMS Plan (the CAT NMS Plan) to create, implement, and maintain the CAT.

The CAT will be an audit trail that will allow regulators to more efficiently and accurately track activity in NMS securities throughout the U.S. markets. The purpose of the CAT NMS Plan is to create a central repository for the SROs and the SEC to perform surveillance on order event data, linked to customer and account information, and to permit regulators to efficiently and effectively perform market reconstructions.

When complete, the CAT will be the world's largest data repository for securities transactions tracking approximately 58 billion records of orders, executions, and quote life-cycles for equities and options markets on a daily basis.