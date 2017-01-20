China abandons plans for crude oil futures contract

China, the world's second largest oil consumer, has reportedly abandoned plans for a crude oil futures contract that would have been traded on the nascent Shanghai International Energy Exchange (INE). INE was launched in 2013 with the goal of establishing a hub for energy trading in China's financial capital.



Market participants voiced a number of concerns about the viability of the contract, including the lack of convertibility of the quotation currency, the Chinese yuan (CNY), the physical grades underlying the contract and the dominance of two state-owned enterprises (Petrochina and Sinopec) in the domestic market for crude.



As the yuan is non-deliverable and managed by the central bank (Peopple's Bank of China, PBoC), traders based outside China might have struggled to repatriate gains from trading a CNY-denominated futures contract. The PBoC's bias toward a stronger or weaker currency might also have affected the ease with which money could flow out of or into the mainland. While these concernes could have been addressed by using CNH, which is deliverable offshore, doing so would have meant the contract would have had to trade in Hong Kong rather than on the mainland (CNH is cleared in Hong Kong). Such a solution was unlikely to have been politically acceptable to the Chinese government.



The other aspect of the contract specifications that concerned traders was the underlying. The INE contract was intended to reference a basket of crude oil produced both domestically and in Middle East. The problem of how to weight each grade within the basket was never resolved. Furthermore, the inclusion of domestic crude could have given a significant informational advantage to the two SOEs.



Government concerns about speculation by retail traders might have tempered enthusiasm for introducing a new futures contract. China has increasingly important futures contracts in many commodities, among them gold, copper, iron ore and coal. But with restrictions on residents exporting capital and the yuan continuing to depreciate, locals have turned to stock, property and commodity futures markets to "protect" their wealth. It is possible authorities did not want to provide another tool for speculation.



Consequently, for the time being, it seems that crude oil futures trading will continue to be denominated by Brent and WTI, in London and New York, respectively.