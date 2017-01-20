TP ICAP appoints Iain Plunkett as COO
First Published 20th January 2017
Iain Plunkett to join TP ICAP as Chief Operating Officer in Q2 2017.
Iain Plunkett, TP ICAP
London - TP ICAP, the interdealer
broker, has appointed Iain Plunkett to the role of Chief
Operating Officer . Iain will also be a member of TP ICAP's
Global Executive Committee.
Since September 2015, Iain has been COO at Aberdeen Asset Management, having joined from Barclays where he was Head of Operations and Technology Transformation and Head of Global Enterprise Architecture. Prior to this he spent over 15 years in a number of roles at UBS, where his final position was as Chief Information Officer.
Iain will join TP ICAP in the second quarter 2017.