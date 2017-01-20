TP ICAP appoints Iain Plunkett as COO

Iain Plunkett, TP ICAP

London - TP ICAP, the interdealer broker, has appointed Iain Plunkett to the role of Chief Operating Officer . Iain will also be a member of TP ICAP's Global Executive Committee.



Since September 2015, Iain has been COO at Aberdeen Asset Management, having joined from Barclays where he was Head of Operations and Technology Transformation and Head of Global Enterprise Architecture. Prior to this he spent over 15 years in a number of roles at UBS, where his final position was as Chief Information Officer.



Iain will join TP ICAP in the second quarter 2017.