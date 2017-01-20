CFTC names J. Christopher Giancarlo Acting Chairman

J. Christopher Giancarlo, CFTCC

Washington, DC - Commissioner J. Christopher Giancarlo was designated per seriatim as Acting Chairman of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) today, January 20, 2017.

Mr. Giancarlo joined the CFTC on June 16, 2014 after being unanimously confirmed by the U.S. Senate on June 3, 2014, to serve as a Commissioner of the CFTC, the federal agency that oversees the commodity futures, options and swaps industry.

Commissioner Giancarlo succeeded Timothy Massad who has served as Chairman since June 5, 2014.