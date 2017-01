Garry Jones, London Metal Exchange

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing, The London Metal Exchange and LME Clear have announced that Garry Jones, the LME's Chief Executive and an executive director of the LME and LMEC, is retiring from all his positions within the HKEX Group, including his positions at the LME and LMEC.

Mr Jones has agreed to serve as an advisor to the LME until the end of the year.