Esprow supports OUCH and ITCH protocols in ETP Studio

Francesco Lo Conte, Esprow

Singapore - Esprow, a provider of enterprise testing technology for the financial markets, announces support for the OUCH and ITCH protocols within Esprow's ETP Studio, a multi-protocol tool for regression testing of financial systems.

The new functionality delivers wider end-to-end testing of financial systems based on OUCH and ITCH, including support for SoupBinTCP session management and the GLIMPSE protocol,

Managing Director, Francesco Lo Conte, head of Esprow Sales & Marketing in Asia Pacific said: "New and existing exchanges, trading venues and financial institutions are opting to complement their FIX-based connectivity by also offering access via OUCH-based and ITCH-based protocols, for trading and market data. This has led to an increased demand from market participants for solutions that automate testing and simulation of these APIs."