Esprow supports OUCH and ITCH protocols in ETP Studio
First Published 23rd January 2017
New version of Esprow ETP Studio application to support the OUCH and ITCH trading and market data protocols.
Francesco Lo Conte, Esprow
Singapore - Esprow, a provider of enterprise testing technology for the financial markets, announces support for the OUCH and ITCH protocols within Esprow's ETP Studio, a multi-protocol tool for regression testing of financial systems.
The new functionality delivers wider end-to-end testing of financial systems based on OUCH and ITCH, including support for SoupBinTCP session management and the GLIMPSE protocol,
Managing Director, Francesco Lo Conte, head of Esprow Sales & Marketing in Asia Pacific said: "New and existing exchanges, trading venues and financial institutions are opting to complement their FIX-based connectivity by also offering access via OUCH-based and ITCH-based protocols, for trading and market data. This has led to an increased demand from market participants for solutions that automate testing and simulation of these APIs."