CLS signs MOU with Chinese think tank

CLS Group, a provider of risk mitigation and operational services for the foreign exchange market, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the National Institution for Financial Development (NIFD).

The MOU defines close co-operation between the two institutions on research and broadening awareness relating to FX, payments and settlement to support the development of the Chinese economy and renminbi internationalisation.

CLS's Head of Asia, Rachael Hoey, and NIFD Chairman, Professor Li Yang, signed the MOU on Monday 23 January 2017.

Rachael Hoey, Head of Asia at CLS Group said: "As a financial market infrastructure focused on enhancing risk mitigation and financial stability globally, we welcome the collaboration with NIFD. It provides an opportunity to further the collective understanding of the risks and potential solutions faced by China's financial markets and participants as integration continues."

Professor Li Yang, NIFD Chairman added: "We always believe that understanding the future of China's financial development requires a global perspective and the construction of the world financial order cannot be satisfactory without China's participation. The co-operation between NIFD and CLS is an important step to carry out the ideas in practice, supporting the development of China's think tanks. We look forward to its positive results for China's financial reform and development."