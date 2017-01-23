SaxoTraderGO integrates Autochartist's tools

Kim Cramer Larsson, Saxo Bank

Saxo Bank, the online multi-asset trading and investment specialist, is collaborating with Autochartist to make automated technical analysis tools and live trade signals available to clients directly in the SaxoTraderGO platform.

Autochartist's algorithms monitor global markets and deliver live trade signals through a range of parameters based on technical analysis. Each trade signal presents an overview of the underlying analysis and an automatically calculated entry price, take-profit target and stop loss that clients can trade directly in the platform as opportunities occur in the market.

"Digesting the market for trade signals using technical analysis is usually a time consuming process and requires in-depth knowledge. This new tool lets technology do the work automatically and enables clients to cover and analyse the market across asset classes with much greater efficiency. Autochartist provides the analysis and live signals enabling clients to make independent, well-informed decisions as trading opportunities occur," said Kim Cramer Larsson, Saxo Bank.

The new Autochartist feature will be made available in more than 20 different languages as it is rolled out in all markets in the coming weeks.