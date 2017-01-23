Sanlam Investments chooses FlexTrade for cross asset trading

Oliver Boatfield, FlexTrade

London - FlexTrade Systems, the provider of multi-asset execution and order management systems, has announced that South Africa-based Sanlam Investments has chosen the FlexTRADER EMS to facilitate global cross asset trading alongside FlexAlert for real-time iOS and Android mobile notifications.

Oliver Boatfield, Director EMEA of FlexTrade UK Ltd in London, said, "FlexTRADER's seamless integration with Sanlam's NeoXam OMS, combined with our comprehensive automation capabilities and FlexAlert, a real-time mobile app notification system, gives Sanlam the power to trade quickly and efficiently across global markets."

"The FlexTRADER EMS will be used in conjunction with Sanlam Investments' existing system, NeoXam OMS, to further enhance the order management process and offer best execution to our clients," said Gerard Barnardt, Chief Information Officer, Sanlam Investments.