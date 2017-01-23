International investors to gain access to Chile through Euroclear

Stephan Pouyat, Euroclear

Santiago and Brussels - As of 1 February 2017 a cooperation between the Chilean Ministry of Finance and Euroclear to align Chile's post-trade processes with international standards will enable international investors to access the domestic Chilean capital markets more effectively.

For the first time, Republic of Chile government bonds, denominated and payable in pesos have simultaneously been made available to domestic and international investors, in accordance with the financial integration agenda promoted by the Chilean government. The government bonds offered and sold to international investors representing approximately 20% of the global issuance, were settled through Euroclear Bank's account in Deposito Central de Valores (DCV), the Chilean Central Securities Depository (CSD).

Stephan Pouyat, Global Head of Capital Markets and Fund Services, Euroclear commented: "The new regulatory framework, including the new tax treatment rule, enables Euroclear to extend its already well-developed Latin America offering and provide international investors with a simple, efficient and cost-effective way of accessing Chilean assets. This is the result of the strong partnership with the Ministry of Finance to align the needs of the Chilean market and those of international investors. A more robust financial environment supports the sustainable development of social and physical infrastructure in Chile."