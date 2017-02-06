ayondo launches global trading competition

Sarah Brylewski, ayondo

London - Financial technology group ayondo has opened up registrations for its second Social Trading Championship, with prizes worth $250,000. 2016's event, involved over 300 participants and thousands of dollars' worth of prizes were awarded to traders.

The ayondo Social Trading Championship will be accessible on next-tradingstar.com in English, German, Spanish and Chinese. All trading signals from the competition will be published on the ayondo Social Trading platform.

Sarah Brylewski, Chief Marketing Officer of ayondo said: "ayondo uses its championship to support risk-aware Social Trading signal providers, whose trading strategies are focused on sustainability and a continuous performance increase."

Top Traders on ayondo can earn additional income by publishing their trading signals.

A risk-free start with virtual money is also possible, although Virtual Money Traders are not eligible to receive prizes for level completions. However, they do have the chance to upgrade to Real Money Trader status before the end of career level 2 and so be entitled to prizes.

Those who are interested can learn more and register at www.next-trading-star.com