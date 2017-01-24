Advanced Logic Analytics to provide big data analytics

London - Advanced Logic Analytics (ALA), a provider of big data and finance analytics solutions, has announced its intention to address the market's growing requirement for big data analytics.

Commenting on the launch, Pim Dale, CEO of ALA said: "Current advances in the fields of artificial intelligence (AI), and more specifically, machine learning and normalisation of unstructured data, will enhance the predictive capabilities of data analytics in the global financial services market."

Advanced Logic Analytics has been launched with investment from leading figures in the financial services and IT industries, the company will focus initially on the London and New York financial centres, with planned global expansion in 2018.