CFTC extends comment period for Regulation Automated Trading

Washington, DC - The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has announced that it is extending the comment period for the supplemental proposal for Regulation Automated Trading (Regulation AT) to May 1, 2017.

The CFTC said it recognizes the broad range of topics addressed in the supplemental proposal and the number of questions within it. Notice of this action will be published in the Federal Register shortly. All comments will be posted on the CFTC's website.

