Brexit: Parliamentary approval ruled necessary to trigger Article 50

The UK Supreme Court has ruled that the UK Government must seek parliamentary approval on triggering Article 50.

Legal firm Mishcon de Reya and Gina Miller, the lead claimant in the case, the made the following statements:

Mishcon de Reya: From the beginning, the purpose of this case was to ensure that the Government followed the correct constitutional process in triggering Article 50. Today 8 out of 11 Judges upheld the judgment of the High Court.

As lawyers, we believe in the rule of law, the separation of powers and the independence of the judiciary. This case has seen challenges to each of these principles we hold dear. We are proud that today the strength and primacy of those principles has been restated by the highest judges in the land.

Gina Miller: Today 8 out of 11 Supreme Court Judges upheld the judgment handed down by the High Court last November. This case was one that went to the very heart of our constitution and how we are governed.

Only Parliament can grant rights to the British people, and only Parliament can take them away.

No Prime Minister or Government can expect to be unanswerable or unchallenged. Parliament alone is sovereign. This ruling today means the MPs we have elected, will rightfully have the opportunity to bring their invaluable experience and expertise to bear in helping the Government select the best course in the forthcoming Brexit negotiations. Negotiations that will frame our place in the wider world, and shape all our destinies for decades to come.

There is no doubt that Brexit is the most divisive issue of a generation. But this case has been about legal process not politics. Today's decision has created legal certainty, based on our democratic process, and provided the legal foundations for the Government to trigger Article 50 in line with our constitution.

The Government's exit plan will shape the country we want to live in and be a part of. As the Prime Minister said, we must have in mind the futures we want for our children and grandchildren. We owe it to ourselves, and to those who follow us, to ensure that the course we embark upon in the coming months and years is one we can be confident that history will judge us well for choosing.

I am sure everyone would agree that transparency and parliamentary scrutiny are vital components in this process and on the wider political stage. Democracy, parliamentary sovereignty, the strength of our legal system and the independence of our judiciary: these are the things that make Britain Great. We should never lose sight of that.

It is now for Parliament to debate and vote on what is best for Britain and for the British people.

I want to express my gratitude to the Supreme Court, my legal team at Mishcon de Reya, Lord Pannick QC and my other Counsel who have all conducted themselves with the utmost integrity and thoughtfulness in the face of extraordinary and unprecedented criticism.

Lastly, I want to sincerely thank all those who have sent me heart-warming messages of support which have greatly bolstered me through this challenging process.