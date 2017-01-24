Wall Street Horizon and MT Newswires collaborate to help quants uncover alpha
First Published 24th January 2017
MT Newswires expands its reach to quantitative analysts and researchers.
Bruce Fador, Wall Street Horizon
Boston, MA - Wall Street Horizon, the corporate events surveillance provider, and MT Newswires, a financial newswire service, have announced a partnership intended to help quantitative investors uncover new sources of alpha.
Under the agreement, Wall Street Horizon will now be able to offer MT Newswires' Live Briefs Pro--North America and Live Briefs Pro-Global Markets real-time news services and related archives to its quantitative clients.
Bruce Fador, president of Wall Street Horizon said: "Our experience with quantitative investors tells us that the MT Newswires archived data will be a powerful new dataset to ultimately help them find alpha."