Wall Street Horizon and MT Newswires collaborate to help quants uncover alpha

Bruce Fador, Wall Street Horizon

Boston, MA - Wall Street Horizon, the corporate events surveillance provider, and MT Newswires, a financial newswire service, have announced a partnership intended to help quantitative investors uncover new sources of alpha.

Under the agreement, Wall Street Horizon will now be able to offer MT Newswires' Live Briefs Pro--North America and Live Briefs Pro-Global Markets real-time news services and related archives to its quantitative clients.

Bruce Fador, president of Wall Street Horizon said: "Our experience with quantitative investors tells us that the MT Newswires archived data will be a powerful new dataset to ultimately help them find alpha."