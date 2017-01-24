NICE Actimize launches quality assurance and productivity studio solutions

Hoboken, NJ - NICE Actimize, the provider of a single financial crime, risk, and compliance software platform, has launched two new product solutions that enhance its alert and case management suite of solutions with end-to-end investigation process tools.

Both new solutions aim to improve financial crime and compliance operations. The Actimize Quality Assurance solution creates a real-time connection between risk and compliance and quality teams. By unifying investigations and quality assurance processes on one platform, the solution provides a closed-loop investigation process, helping to provide more accurate investigations and lower error rates, thus reducing the cost of compliance and optimizing operations.

The Actimize Productivity Studio solution offers a new way to gauge and address operational risk. It measures team and individual performance, as well as metrics pertaining to business processes. Additionally, the solution includes operational analytics which can enable managers to see and address anomalies in their teams' work. They can also be used by analysts in the form of "next-best-action" guidance, which makes automatic suggestions of what to do next based on the risk type, jurisdiction, and other criteria.