Risk Focus launches RegTek Solutions

New York, London and Paris - Risk Focus, the specialist solutions provider to capital markets, has announced the launch of a new firm, RegTek Solutions.

RegTek, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Risk Focus, will be the new home for Report-it, the control and compliance software for trade and transaction reporting, including Validate.Trade, Reportable.Trade, Load.Trade and new in 2017, Reconcile.Trade.

Brian Lynch, CEO of RegTek, commented: "We launch with a clear mission - to offer the most flexible, complete and cost-effective solutions for financial institutions seeking to improve the quality, transparency, efficiency and control of their regulatory reporting systems.

Moving our Report-it business into its own entity will allow us to concentrate on this single-minded mission and our clients will benefit from the focused, specialized resources and assets RegTek has to offer. With major impacts like MiFIR, the EMIR Rewrite, SEC SBSR, and SFTR occurring in the next 24 months, we felt this was the right move at the right time."