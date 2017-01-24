Xignite expands leadership team, opens NY office

Xignite, the provider of cloud-based financial data application programming interface, has expanded its leadership team adding two senior financial services executives, Ryan Burdick, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Sales and Marla Sofer, Senior Director, Strategic Business Development.

The company also announced that it has opened an office in the New York financial district to serve Xignite's East Coast activities and hired market data industry veteran Dina Xu as its first New York-based sales director.

Ryan Burdick joins the company as Senior Vice President, Sales and will be based in New York. Prior to Xignite Burdick served as Head of Client Management North America for Markit. Prior to Markit he was Vice President at S&P Capital IQ.

Marla Sofer has been appointed Senior Director, Strategic Business Development. She will be responsible for managing key partners, redistribution clients and special marketing initiatives, including the #FinTech API Ecosystem. Sofer joins Xignite from Lending Club where she was Head of Third-Party Monitoring and Oversight. Prior to Lending Club, she was a founding member of the team that launched the Global Provider Strategy function at BlackRock.

Dina Xu joins Xignite as Director of Global Sales Director. Formerly Xu spent 14 years at S&P Capital IQ where she helped to build the company's business in Asia and North America, opening Capital IQ's first office in China.