Hazelcast goes live on Pivotal Cloud Foundry

Greg Luck, Hazelcast

Palo Alto, California - Hazelcast, the open source in-memory data grid (IMDG), has announced that Hazelcast is now available as a Tile on Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF). Hazelcast for PCF 1.2 is an on-demand service broker that dynamically creates and scales Hazelcast clusters without pre-provisioning blocks of VMs (virtual machines).

Requiring no operator intervention (both Redis for PCF and Gemfire for PCF require pre-provisioning of VMs by the PaaS Operator ahead-of-time), Cloud Foundry users can provision and scale new Hazelcast clusters, and add and remove nodes as required. After downloading the Hazelcast tile from PivNet, the PaaS Operator uploads the tile into Pivotal Ops Manager, enters any required configuration into the GUI, and clicks 'Install'. After installation, the PaaS Operator need have no further interaction with the Tile.

Users have the ability to choose from a variety of VM types, allowing them to increase the amount of RAM available to each node. Each Hazelcast cluster is provisioned on exclusive VMs, ensuring privacy of data and high availability. In addition, developers are able to use Hazelcast Spring Cloud connectors to automatically have a ClientConfig object available in their applications.

Hazelcast for PCF uses an on-demand services Software Development Kit (SDK), which is a part of Pivotal Cloud Services SDK, to fully utilize BOSH-2.0 (bosh outer shell, an open source project which offers a tool chain for release engineering, deployment & life-cycle management of large scale distributed services) features in order to achieve flexibility and on-demand provisioning. As the Hazelcast on-demand PCF tile deploys directly onto BOSH-managed VMs, it is not subject to the limitations of running inside a containerized solution - providing users with the flexibility to configure nodes as if they were manual instructions.

Greg Luck, CEO of Hazelcast, said: "We believe in the vision of Pivotal Cloud Foundry and have made a large engineering investment in Hazelcast for PCF to bring the true self-service benefits of PCF to Hazelcast and Pivotal users. In so doing we have lifted the standard for caches and IMDGs running on PCF. Hazelcast for PCF delivers on the promise of self-service Platform-as-a-Service."