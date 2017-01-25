IS Prime buys Think Liquidity

London - IS Prime Risk Services has acquired the assets of Think Liquidity, the provider of risk management focused technology and services. The acquisition, for a non-disclosed sum, is a key part of the group's strategy to offer risk management services to brokers worldwide.

Jeff Wilkins, Managing Director of Think Liquidity, will continue as Managing Director of IS Prime Risk Services.

Raj Sitlani, Managing Partner, IS Prime explains, "Acquiring the assets of Think Liquidity creates a huge opportunity for IS Prime. The next step is for our technical teams to work together. We plan to further enhance the offering by combining the existing risk management product with the skills of our world class in-house technical team."