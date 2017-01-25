ITG launches POSIT & POSIT Alert for Thailand
First Published 25th January 2017
ITG expands block crossing network to 37 countries worldwide.
Ofir Gefen, ITG
New York - ITG, the
independent broker and financial technology provider, has
announced the addition of trading in Thai equities to the POSIT
and POSIT Alert crossing platforms. Thailand marks the
11th country in the Asia Pacific region and the
37th country globally where POSIT Alert block crossing is
available.
In addition to launching POSIT and POSIT Alert for Thai equities, ITG is also implementing the PowerScore trading measurement system across the Asia Pacific region. The PowerScore provides a score to each user based on metrics that contribute to positive interactions among users on the platform.
Ofir Gefen, Co-Head of Execution Services for ITG in Asia Pacific said: "There is a clear demand for block liquidity in the region, as demonstrated by our 66% growth in value traded in POSIT Alert in 2016."