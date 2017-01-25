ITG launches POSIT & POSIT Alert for Thailand

Ofir Gefen, ITG

New York - ITG, the independent broker and financial technology provider, has announced the addition of trading in Thai equities to the POSIT and POSIT Alert crossing platforms. Thailand marks the 11th country in the Asia Pacific region and the 37th country globally where POSIT Alert block crossing is available.



In addition to launching POSIT and POSIT Alert for Thai equities, ITG is also implementing the PowerScore trading measurement system across the Asia Pacific region. The PowerScore provides a score to each user based on metrics that contribute to positive interactions among users on the platform.

Ofir Gefen, Co-Head of Execution Services for ITG in Asia Pacific said: "There is a clear demand for block liquidity in the region, as demonstrated by our 66% growth in value traded in POSIT Alert in 2016."