BGC Brokers & Pirum launch ColleX collateral trading platform

Philip Norton, BGC Partners

London - BGC Brokers has announced that it is collaborating with Pirum Systems the provider of connectivity and real-time straight-through processing, to launch BGC's latest offering ColleX, a platform for collateral trading.

The collaboration between the two firms will combine ColleX's experience in electronic trading, with Pirum Systems' ability to manage the post-trade lifecycle, which includes regulatory reporting.

Philip Norton, Executive Managing Director, e-Commerce, commented: "The need to tackle market-wide collateral latency and mobility makes Pirum's STP connectivity and post-trade infrastructure key to the financing universe. Linking ColleX to Pirum's suite of products addresses frictional costs, which is a benefit to our clients."