OTC Exchange Network joins Wall Street Blockchain Alliance

Ron Quaranta, WSBA

New York - The Wall Street Blockchain Alliance (WSBA), has announced that OTC Exchange Network has joined the organization as a corporate member.

OTCXN is utilizing blockchain technologies and smart contracts for its peer to peer trading network, which will launch initially for the global foreign exchange market.

OTCXN's trading platform leverages proprietary blockchain and smart contracts technology to provide transparency and operational controls to enable trading directly between counterparties, even if they are not known to one another. Counterparties will no longer be required to establish credit arrangements with Prime Brokers - a process that can take as long as eighteen months to complete - in order to participate in the FX marketplace.

Ron Quaranta, Chairman and Founder, WSBA states: "OTCXN's innovative use of blockchain technology throughout the entire lifecycle of a transaction helps facilitate discussions outside of post trade settlement and clearing, and showcases its utility for a number of markets currently evaluating the technology."