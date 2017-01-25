The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

BTG's Global Portfolio and ETF Trading Group launches benchmark market on close algorithm

First Published 25th January 2017

BTIG's latest algorithm streams historical close and imbalance metrics to determine a reverse implementation shortfall.

New York - BTIG has announced that its Global Portfolio and ETF Trading Group has released a new benchmark market on close algorithm within their suite of portfolio trading strategies.

BTIG's latest algorithm streams historical close and imbalance metrics to determine a reverse implementation shortfall. With increasing volumes at market close, minimizing impact and slippage versus a primary closing benchmark is suitable for traders focused on maximizing client performance.

The firm's portfolio optimizing algorithm is data-driven in design. Quantitative analytics are coupled with an anticipatory modeling methodology.

  • Copyright © Automated Trader Ltd 2017 - Strategies | Compliance | Technology

click here to return to the top of the page