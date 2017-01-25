BTIG's Global Portfolio and ETF Trading Group launches benchmark market on close algorithm

New York - BTIG has announced that its Global Portfolio and ETF Trading Group has released a new benchmark market on close algorithm within their suite of portfolio trading strategies.

BTIG's latest algorithm streams historical close and imbalance metrics to determine a reverse implementation shortfall. With increasing volumes at market close, minimizing impact and slippage versus a primary closing benchmark is suitable for traders focused on maximizing client performance.

The firm's portfolio optimizing algorithm is data-driven in design. Quantitative analytics are coupled with an anticipatory modeling methodology.