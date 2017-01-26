Renaissance Capital deploys Tbricks by Itiviti platform

Lee Griggs, Itiviti

London - Itiviti, the technology provider for the capital markets industry, has announced that Renaissance Capital the emerging and frontier markets investment bank has chosen the Tbricks by Itiviti platform for its options market making.

"Coming out on top of a comprehensive selection process, where Renaissance Capital has chosen Itiviti as their technology partner, is very gratifying," says Lee Griggs, President EMEA, Itiviti. "We pride ourselves in being a strategic partner to banks and brokers, providing next generation trading technology that help our clients advance in their markets."

"We were impressed by Tbricks by Itiviti's ability to consolidate our different trading strategies into one platform," said Vladimir Gibenko, Head of IT, Renaissance Capital. "The Itiviti team have been on hand to help us with replacing our legacy trading systems, and we are so far very happy with our partnership".

Formed by the unification of Orc and CameronTec, Itiviti develops, markets, and supports industry standard technology products and solutions including Tbricks and Catalys. Tbricks by Itiviti provides a low-latency platform including optimizations with Speedcore, allowing latency-sensitive services run as a single process on a dedicated CPU.