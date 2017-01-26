TRADEcho launches MiFID II Smart Report Router

Brian Schwieger, London Stock Exchange

MiFID II requires the publication of trades to the market as close to real time as possible. The Smart Report Router from Boat Services and London Stock Exchange's TRADEcho service, determines if and when the buy or sell side counterparty should publish the trade, and where there is a requirement it routes that trade to an Approved Publication Arrangement (APA) of choice for publication.

Testing of the SRR is now available to clients in the CDS (Customer Development Service) environment of London Stock Exchange. Additional functionality will be added to the service through 2017 in response to client demands and regulatory guidance helping clients satisfy their MiFID II post-trade transparency requirements.

Brian Schwieger, Global Head of Equities Product, London Stock Exchange said: "We will continue to add functionality to our service in 2017 in response to customer demand, to provide a comprehensive reporting solution ahead of the new reporting requirements under MiFID II."