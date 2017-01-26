Energie Steiermark selects Ancoa for energy trade surveillance

Stefan Hendrickx, Ancoa

London - Ancoa, a provider of contextual surveillance and analytics, has been selected by Energie Steiermark to monitor trading activity covered by MAR (Market Abuse Regulation) and REMIT. Austria based Energie Steiermark's main focus is on energy efficiency and service offerings in the fields of electricity, natural gas, heating and mobility.

Energie Steiermark selected Ancoa to monitor derivatives and physical commodity transactions executed on the main energy markets as well as the monitoring of OTC trades and transactions executed on other venues trading Energie Steiermark.

Stefan Hendrickx, Founder and Executive Director, Ancoa, added: "Since our accreditation as a Trayport Certified Software Provider in September, we have continued to work with energy firms to help ensure they meet their regulatory requirements under MAR and REMIT. Developing energy trade surveillance capabilities has been a key strategic decision for us."