Thomson Reuters introduces Regulatory Change Management compliance solution

Gareth Evans, Thomson Reuters

New York and London - Thomson Reuters has introduced Regulatory Change Management (RCM), its new end-to-end compliance solution.

RCM, offered on the Thomson Reuters Connected Risk platform, is a compliance workflow system. Via the RCM dashboard, compliance teams can connect standardized regulatory rules to their own procedures for mitigation of risk. Users can tailor the information they receive through predefined and customized taxonomies, as well as the frequency of their notifications about regulatory changes.

RCM integrates regulatory content from Thomson Reuters and third party platforms, mapping this data directly into firms' internal policies and procedures. This allows organizations to manage their regulatory change management processes from end-to-end and is fully auditable, enabling tracking for regulators and examiners. The launch of RCM follows Thomson Reuters acquisition of Empowered Systems, a UK-based regulatory technology provider in March 2016.

Gareth Evans, managing director, Enterprise Risk Management, said: Thomson Reuters. "Missing a relevant regulatory change can be critical to the business and professionally damaging, so the pressure is high to stay on top of regulations in each jurisdiction where an organization operates."