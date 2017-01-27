Automated Trader Update: Speed bump for NYSE, regs reform review requested
First Published 27th January 2017
FIA requests reform regulation review, CFTC extends Reg AT comment period, NYSE MKT plans speed bump, Euroclear provides Chile access, Citigroup & Morgan Stanley fined, OTC exchange Network joins Wall Street Blockchain Alliance, DB presents blockchain concept, Tullett Prebon & SGX develop Middle East LGN spot pricing index, ITG launches POSIT for Thailand. Xignite, CFTC, TP ICAP, & FINRA announce appointments.
Industry news
The FIA requested a review of all financial reform regulation this week, the CFTC extended the comment period for Regulation Automated Trading, and a Thomson Reuters report on Regulatory Reform heralded an 'uncertain era of dismantling'. For background see the Automated Trader article: Supplemental proposal to Regulation AT: What traders need to know.
NYSE announced plans for a 350 microsecond 'speed bump' for NYSE MKT, CLS signed an MOU with Chinese think tank NFID, and Euroclear helped international investors to gain access to Chile.
In the dock this week is Citigroup - fined 25 million USD for spoofing in US Treasury futures markets, and Morgan Stanley along with Citigroup (again), for misleading investors about CitiFX Alpha trading program.
And just in case it passed you by: Brexit - Parliamentary approval was ruled necessary to trigger Article 50.
Products and Services
OTC Exchange Network joined the Wall Street Blockchain Alliance.
Deutsche Boerse presented a blockchain concept for risk free cash transfer.
Tullett Prebon & SGX are to develop a spot pricing index for the Middle East and Indian liquefied natural gas markets.
BGC Brokers & Pirum launched ColleX collateral trading platform.
Sapient Synapse is now registered with Bloomberg.
ITG launched POSIT & POSIT Alert for Thailand.
Risk Focus announced RegTek Solutions.
People in the news
Xignite expanded its leadership team and opened a New York office.
The CFTC named J. Christopher Giancarlo Acting Chairman, and Enforcement Director Aitan Goelman announced his departure.
TP ICAP appointed Iain Plunkett as COO.
FINRA named Gregory Dean as SVP, Government Affairs.