TORA appoints former Barclays Director, opens European office

TORA, the investment management platform provider, has announced the expansion of its European presence and the hiring of David Tattan as Head of European Business Development.

Based in the company's new regional headquarters in Jersey, Channel Islands, David will be working with Chris Jenkins, who is overseeing the European expansion.

From its new office in Jersey, TORA will offer a range of specialist software solutions to its client base of asset managers, hedge funds and brokerage houses, including an Order and Execution Management system and a Portfolio and Risk Management system.

David previously worked as a Director at Barclays Investment Bank in London where he held senior positions as head of European client services and also as head of UK sales for the POINT platform. Prior to this, David held analytical roles in portfolio risk management solutions, indices and fixed income at both Lehman Brothers and IDC.