TSE selects Juniper to upgrade arrownet platform

Tokyo - Juniper Networks has announced that Tokyo Stock Exchange has chosen the Juniper Networks MX480 3D Universal Edge Router for an upgrade of 'arrownet v2', the network platform responsible for its proprietary trading system 'arrowhead'.

Previously, 'arrownet' users required separate network connections based on factors such as the environment (production or test) and distribution method (unicast or multicast), resulting in higher networking costs.

With the MX480, TSE can now leverage Multiprotocol Label Switching (MPLS) to deliver multiple services over the same network. The MX480 also delivers scale and performance improvements, including a 50 percent increase in TSE access points and 10Gbps network service delivery to its users.