Contineo announces new data product, I/O

Mark Munoz, Contineo

Hong Kong - Contineo has launched I/O, a suite of data products for equity-linked structured products.

"The launch of I/O represents a sizeable milestone in the evolution of the structured products space, said Contineo CEO Mark Munoz. "The data analytics and insights have never been available before and we think the applications will be really varied as market participants seek to understand this previously opaque part of the financial products landscape."

I/O is a standalone set of products that includes proprietary analysis for Contineo subscribers, and anonymized market data. Proprietary analyses include executive dashboards at individual bank and whole-of-market level, which inform subscribers about internal performance at individual, team and firm level, as well as performance relative to other firms. The system also generates specific reports on request.

I/O also offers a data feed for service integration and document generation enabling banks to work with the data sets directly to suit their specific internal needs. Both proprietary and market overview data can be delivered directly into user's internal systems.