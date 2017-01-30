Axioma launches Python API and Web Services for Portfolio Optimizer

Pam Vance, Axioma

London - Axioma, a provider of investment risk and portfolio management solutions, has launched the Axioma Portfolio Optimizer Python API. The API, built on Axioma's new Optimization Web Services, enables users to leverage the features of Axioma's Portfolio Optimizer using Python.

"Python is fast becoming the language of choice for quants who use it to prepare alpha models and other typical inputs into the optimization process," says Pam Vance, Managing Director, Applications Development at Axioma.

Both the Web Services and the Python API enable clients to access Axioma's library of strategy-building options for portfolio construction. They use the same Second-Order Cone Programming (SOCP) optimization engine as Axioma's C++ and Java APIs.

Clients can now share optimization use-cases enterprise-wide using the underlying Web Services repository, which makes it easier for teams to add inputs and share analyses. The repository maintains live cases that are instantly accessible and archived.

The Python API and the Optimizer Web Services are open to content from any source: from Axioma, a third party, or clients' internal research teams. As a result, clients can apply proprietary return, risk and transaction cost models that are created in Python, to customize their portfolio optimization analyses.

Another feature of this interface is its ability to incorporate ETFs, futures and other composite instruments with a full look-through to their individual constituents. Users can either use Axioma's integrated content or create their own custom compositions to take full advantage of the look-through to monitor and control the risk exposures of their portfolios.