Torstone connects to UnaVista ARM for MiFIR reporting

London - Torstone Technology, a provider of securities and derivatives processing software, has announced that it will connect to London Stock Exchange Group's UnaVista Approved Reporting Mechanism (ARM). The service will allow users of Torstone's new InfernoRC (Regulatory Compliance) module to comply with the transaction reporting obligations of the Markets in Financial Instruments Regulation (MiFIR).

Inferno clients will be able to send data through Inferno and into UnaVista's ARM. UnaVista will be connected to all required National Competent Authorities (NCAs) in Europe so firms will be able to address all the reporting in one place.

The testing environment is now available in advance of the MiFIR reporting go-live in January 2018.

Wendy Collins, Global Head of Partners at UnaVista said: "Partnering with other modern technology providers is key to providing a complete service to help financial institutions of all sizes and complexity to comply with the new regulatory framework."