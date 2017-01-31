Swift announces Innotribe Startup Challenge for Russia & CIS countries

Fabian Vandenreydt, SWIFT

SWIFT has announced that the Innotribe Startup Challenge for Russia is open for applications. Innotribe will partner with the ROSSWIFT - namely the Bank of Russia, the National Settlement Depository, Sberbank, and Alfa-Bank to organise the Startup Challenge.

Fabian Vandenreydt, Global Head of Securities, Innotribe and the SWIFT Institute at SWIFT, says: "Russia's local innovation ecosystem already includes some notable players and has a great potential to further develop a stimulating environment for FinTech startups. Through the Startup Challenge, we want to spotlight innovation across Russia and CIS countries and provide an opportunity for young FinTech companies to use Innotribe's global network to help them maximise their potential."

Startups based in Russia, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Mongolia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Ukraine can apply. The 10 successful applicants will be announced in May 2017. The three winners will be selected on 14 July 2017 at the International Financial Congress in St. Petersburg.