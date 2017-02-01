Liquidnet increases focus on hedge funds with new hire

Dan Squires, Liquidnet

London - Liquidnet, the institutional trading network, has announced the appointment of Dan Squires as a Sales Director focusing on European hedge funds.

"I am very pleased to join Liquidnet, at a time when the company is going from strength-to-strength against the backdrop of a highly challenged investment banking landscape," commented Squires.

Over the past decade, Squires has been working in Managing Director roles at RBC and Citi. Prior to that he was a partner at hedge fund GSA Capital, and previously spent eight years at Citi.

Squires will report to Tony Booth, Head of Sales, and work closely with other members of Liquidnet's Trade Coverage, Sales, Fixed Income and Execution and Quantitative Services teams to implement the firm's long-term sales strategies.