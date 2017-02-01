BT to acquire IP Trade

Luis Alvarez, BT

BT has signed an agreement to acquire IP Trade, a provider of unified communications and collaboration solutions for trading floor environments and command-and-control dispatch centres. Completion of the deal is subject to regulatory clearance, and is expected to complete in the first quarter of 2017.

The acquisition of IP Trade SA aims to improve BT customers' ability to trade and control from the widest possible range of devices, including dedicated desktop devices (turrets), software clients and regular office phones.

Luis Alvarez, CEO Global Services BT, said: "Our customers will appreciate the way we will bring together BT's Cloud of Clouds portfolio strategy, products and expertise, managed services capability and global reach with IP Trade's open software platform and range of devices and applications."