JPX takes minority stake in OpenGamma

Peter Rippon, OpenGamma

London - The JPX investment follows an earlier $13.3 million round of institutional investment in October 2016, which included Accel Partners, NEX (formerly known as ICAP), Euclid Opportunities and ex-SunGard CEO Cristóbal Conde.

This fundraising positions OpenGamma for expansion as it seeks to provide an objective view of the all-in costs for derivatives users, helping the sell-side to minimise their balance sheet usage and the buy-side with the information they need to make smarter counterparty decisions.

"JPX has an established tradition of leading the charge to provide efficient and innovative management of risk for Japan's financial and capital markets," said Peter Rippon, CEO of OpenGamma. "This track record makes them ideal partners and catalysts for our mission of enabling derivatives users to make smarter trading and clearing decisions."