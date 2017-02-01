NYSE finalizes acquisition of National Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange, part of Intercontinental Exchange, has completed its acquisition of the National Stock Exchange, now renamed NYSE National. Terms were not disclosed and the financial impact will not be material to ICE.

The acquisition will give the NYSE Group an additional U.S. exchange license, bringing its total to four. NYSE National will be distinct from NYSE's three listings exchanges - NYSE, NYSE MKT and NYSE Arca, which have unique market models designed for corporate and ETF issuers.

As previously announced, the NSX will cease operations on February 1, 2017 and will not open for trading that day. The NYSE will engage with NSX members, buy-side participants and retail brokerage firms before finalizing operational plans for the exchange's re-launch as NYSE National.