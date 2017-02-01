Asset Management One selects Ullink Xilix EMS

London - Ullink, the provider of electronic trading and connectivity solutions, has announced that Asset Management One, the Asian Asset Manager, has deployed Ullink's Xilix pre-trade risk and compliance service.

The Ullink Xilix Execution Management System (EMS) offers a trading solution for Direct Market Access (DMA), Algorithmic Trading and CARE as well as risk, position management capabilities. Asset Management One selected Ullink's Xilix Pre-Trade Risk and Compliance Service to perform pre-trade, cross order and large volume compliance checks on multiple orders across multiple different trading systems.