EBS Live Ultra to provide data at 5ms intervals
First Published 1st February 2017
Data feed said to be fastest service available from an FX Spot primary market venue.
Seth Johnson, EBS BrokerTec
London and New York - EBS BrokerTec, a NEX Group business which provides electronic trading technology and services, has enhanced its EBS Live Ultra data feed, providing spot foreign exchange (FX) data at 5 millisecond intervals.
Seth Johnson, Chief Executive Officer, EBS BrokerTec, said: "We are committed to ensuring that the FX market has a reliable and liquid primary market. EBS Live Ultra reflects our constant efforts to improve and enhance the services that we offer via the platform and support a strong and healthy market ecology."
EBS Live Ultra data is derived from EBS Market, EBS BrokerTec's central limit order book.