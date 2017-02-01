EBS Live Ultra to provide data at 5ms intervals

Seth Johnson, EBS BrokerTec

London and New York - EBS BrokerTec, a NEX Group business which provides electronic trading technology and services, has enhanced its EBS Live Ultra data feed, providing spot foreign exchange (FX) data at 5 millisecond intervals.

Seth Johnson, Chief Executive Officer, EBS BrokerTec, said: "We are committed to ensuring that the FX market has a reliable and liquid primary market. EBS Live Ultra reflects our constant efforts to improve and enhance the services that we offer via the platform and support a strong and healthy market ecology."

EBS Live Ultra data is derived from EBS Market, EBS BrokerTec's central limit order book.