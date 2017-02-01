DTCC appoints Ann Shuman as General Counsel

The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation has announced that Ann Shuman, DTCC Managing Director and Deputy General Counsel, has been appointed General Counsel, effective February 1, 2017. Ms. Shuman assumes the General Counsel position from Larry Thompson, who is stepping down to serve full-time as Vice Chairman of DTCC.

As General Counsel, Ms. Shuman will be responsible for advising senior management and the DTCC Board of Directors on legal and regulatory matters. In addition, she will join the firm's Management Committee and continue to oversee its global legal team. Ms. Shuman has been with DTCC since January 2014. Prior to DTCC, Ms. Shuman served as Managing Director & Deputy General Counsel of CME Group.