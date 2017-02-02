Itiviti introduces fully managed FIX infrastructure service

George Rosenberger, Itiviti

Stockholm - Itiviti, the technology provider for the capital markets industry, has announced the launch of Itiviti Managed FIX, a fully managed service that delivers an end-to-end connectivity platform.

Underpinned by Itiviti's Catalys FIX engine, Itiviti Managed FIX covers multiple asset-classes and provides buy-side and sell-side firms with global connectivity. It eliminates the need for capital investments in FIX infrastructure, whilst enabling premium service delivery that meets industry standards for reliability and performance.

Co-located at strategically selected data centers, Itiviti Managed FIX provides access to global execution venues, FIX message normalization and drop copies, as well as active system and session monitoring. It combines service capabilities with a feature-rich, high availability platform.

Value-added functionality includes support for rapid onboarding of new clients, client management and daily trading support. Itiviti provides advanced web-based tools for transparency and control of FIX activity, facilitating pre-trade order checks. Historical data on message flow can be displayed graphically, e.g. for message rates and client trading behavior.

"Itiviti Managed FIX combines our mastery of Itiviti technology and solid experience from FIX infrastructure solutions to make our expertise more conveniently available to our clients and to relieve them from the day-to-day burden of infrastructure ownership," said George Rosenberger, Senior Vice President, Global Head of Managed Services, Itiviti.

Sample features of Itiviti Managed FIX: